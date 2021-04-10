Till now, a total of 1,000 companies were earmarked for the conduct of elections in the state that has 294 assembly seats
The new companies are drawn from the BSF (33), ITBP (13), CRPF (12), SSB (9) and CISF (4)
The Election Commission (EC) Saturday directed the Union Home Ministry to deploy 71 additional companies of Central Armed Police forces (CAPFs) in West Bengal for the conduct of the remaining four phases of polls, official sources said.
The order comes in the backdrop of multiple incidents of poll violence in the state, including the one on Saturday in Cooch Behar where police said four people were killed in firing by CISF personnel, who had retaliated after allegedly being attacked.