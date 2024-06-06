Amid 'punishing' Maharashtra allegation, LS secretariat says 'Statues of Gandhi, Ambedkar, Shivaji were removed to…'
As part of the redevelopment of external areas, the statues of national icons, including those of Gandhi, Shivaji and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, were to be moved to a lawn near Gate No 5 of the old Parliament building
Providing an update on why statues were removed from their original place in Parliament, Lok Sabha Secretariat said, “visitors were not able to view these statues conveniently. For this reason, all these statues are being respectfully installed in a grand Prerana Sthal in the Parliament House Complex itself."