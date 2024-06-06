Providing an update on why statues were removed from their original place in Parliament, Lok Sabha Secretariat said, “visitors were not able to view these statues conveniently. For this reason, all these statues are being respectfully installed in a grand Prerana Sthal in the Parliament House Complex itself." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Statues of Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji among others have been removed from their original place within the Parliament premises and shifted to a lawn near the old building as part of a landscaping exercise, a move that drew sharp criticism.

All the statues, including those of tribal leader Birsa Munda and Maharana Pratap, are now at the same place - the lawn between the old Parliament building and the Parliament library. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha Secretariat said, “After the construction of the new Parliament Building, an action plan has been made for landscaping and beautification of the Parliament Complex. In the Parliament Complex, statues of great leaders and freedom fighters of the country were installed at different parts of the Complex. Due to their location at different places in the Parliament Complex, visitors were not able to view these statues conveniently."

“For this reason, all these statues are being respectfully installed in a grand Prerana Sthal in the Parliament House Complex itself. This Prerana Sthal is being developed in such a way that the visitors coming to visit the Parliament complex could easily see the statues of these great leaders and take inspiration from their lives and philosophy," he added.

As part of the redevelopment of external areas, the statues of national icons, including those of Gandhi, Shivaji and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, were to be moved to a lawn near Gate No 5 of the old Parliament building, which has been named as Samvidhan Sadan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This would pave the way for the creation of a vast lawn in front of the Gaja Dwar, which is used by the President and the Prime Minister to enter into the new Parliament building.

The lawn can also be used for official ceremonies such as the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament, usually during the Budget Session.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!