Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, India to open its economy further

Earlier this week, the Union health ministry issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for workplaces, malls, religious places, hotels and restaurants to limit the spread of covid-19. On Sunday, the ministry warned the relaxations should not be taken for granted if the country wants to ward off the contagion. “We have already prepared and circulated an even more exhaustive and stringent SOPs that not only conform to the guidelines set forth by the health ministry, (but also aim) to ensure malls and shopping centres offer the safest possible environment," said Amitabh Taneja, chairman, Shopping Centres Association of India.