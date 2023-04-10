Amid rise in covid cases, Mandaviya inspects covid mockdrill at RML hospital1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 07:00 PM IST
- The dry run was conducted at all the hospitals across the country to ensure operational rreadiness of hospital for covid-19 managaement
NEW DELHI : In view of sudden spike in covid-19 cases, the union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya inspected the RML hospital to review covid-19 mock drill preparations in the hospital on Monday.
