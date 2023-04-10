Home / News / India /  Amid rise in covid cases, Mandaviya inspects covid mockdrill at RML hospital
NEW DELHI : In view of sudden spike in covid-19 cases, the union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya inspected the RML hospital to review covid-19 mock drill preparations in the hospital on Monday. 

The dry run was conducted at all the hospitals across the country to ensure operational rreadiness of hospital for covid-19 managaement. 

“Inspects COVID-19 mock drill at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, takes stock of preparedness for COVID Visited RML Hospital to inspect COVID-19 mock drill," Mandaviya said in a tweet. 

The health minister advised states to be on alert and keep all prepardness for covid-19 management while cautioning against any complacency. 

According to epidemiologists, the increasing number of covid cases is not doubling every 4-5 days. This has now led to the reporting of over 5000 covid cases each day. 

The trajectory of covid cases has increased gradually across the country with Karnataka reporting 1830 active cases while Kerala has 12,433 active cases. Maharashtra has 4587 active cases, Gujarat with 2013 cases, Delhi has recorded 2460 cases, Tamil Nadu has 1900 active cases; Himachal Pradesh with 1764 cases so far. 

The country has conducted over 85,076 tests in the last 24 hours taking the total trajectory of covid testing to 92.27 crore so far with scientists calling for focused based testing. 

“Everyone to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour and curb any misinformation," said the minister. 

The government said that it witnessed large scale response seen nationwide, where ministers and senior officials reviewed the preparations of facilities.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Priyanka Sharma
Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
