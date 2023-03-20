Amid rise in daily covid cases in India, ICMR to hold review meet today

As India continues to witness a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will meet today to discuss the emerging situation as per media report. India saw a single-day rise of 918 fresh coronavirus cases, while the active cases rose to 6,350, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday. Yesterday, more than fresh coronavirus cases were registered across the country, the highest in four months. The last time India registered over 1,000 Covid cases was on November 6, 2022.

