Amid rise in vector-borne diseases, the Delhi government's Department of Drugs Control has asked all chemical associations in the city to refrain from selling drugs like Aspirin and Ibuprofen without doctor's prescription.

The department has also also advised chemist shop owners to keep a record of these painkiller drugs. The department in its advisory issued on July 19 said that the incidence of vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya is on the rise during the rainy season,

It is desired in public interest that during the season of dengue, Ibuprofen and Diclofenac group of medicines (which further cause destruction of platelets in human blood) "may be restricted to be sold on a prescription of a Registered Medical Practitioner only", it added.

"Retail chemists are therefore advised not to indulge in the over-the-counter sale of NSAIDs (Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) like Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Diclofenac group of medicines with immediate effect till further directions. They are also advised to keep records of stocks of painkiller drugs falling under this category," it said.

The department warned of stringent action against those "found flouting the advice".

Doctors have warned that unmonitored use of such drugs can prove to be fatal for patients of vector-borne diseases. Dr Anurag Saxena, Head of Department of Internal Medicine at Primus Super Speciality Hospital, said, "These drugs, while commonly used to manage pain and inflammation, have been found to cause platelet destruction in human blood."

"Controlled use of these drugs is warranted because dengue and chikungunya, etc. cause body ache along with fever. So, such painkillers should best be avoided, but if very necessary, then they should only be taken in accordance with dosages prescribed by a qualified doctor," he said.

Platelets play a critical role in blood clotting and their depletion can lead to severe bleeding and complications, especially in patients affected by vector-borne diseases, Dr Saxena added.

According to a municipal report released on Monday, over 160 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital till mid-July this year which is the highest for this period since 2018. The report issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also said that 54 cases of malaria have been recorded in the same period.

Earlier on Sunday, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had chaired a high-level meeting on the preparedness for keeping vector-borne diseases under check in the national capital.

"After flooding, there is a fear of cases of vector-borne disease like dengue, chikungunya and malaria rising. But that trend is not being seen at the moment. Cases of conjunctivitis and skin allergy are mostly being reported from relief camps," he told reporters during his visit to a Delhi government hospital. According to the MCD report, 163 cases have been reported in the national capital this year till July 15. The number of cases reported in first half of July stood at 41; 40 in June; and 23 in May.

For the same period (January 1-July 15), the number of cases of dengue reported in Delhi in 2022 stood at 158; and 40 in 2021; 28 in 2020; 32 in 2019; and 43 in 2018.

The MCD, in a statement, on Monday said it has carried out fogging and spraying of insecticides in flood relief camps to prevent vector-borne.

Moreover, the existing helpline -- 1031 -- used during the COVID-19 pandemic will now be utilised to facilitate dengue treatment. This expansion of services will ensure comprehensive support to individuals requiring medical assistance, the Delhi health department said on Sunday.