Amid rise in dengue cases, Delhi govt asks chemists not to sell painkillers like Aspirin, Ibuprofen without prescription2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 09:20 AM IST
The Delhi government has asked chemical associations to stop selling drugs like Aspirin and Ibuprofen without a doctor's prescription, amid a rise in vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya. The government also advised chemist shop owners to keep records of these painkiller drugs.
Amid rise in vector-borne diseases, the Delhi government's Department of Drugs Control has asked all chemical associations in the city to refrain from selling drugs like Aspirin and Ibuprofen without doctor's prescription.
