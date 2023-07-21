"After flooding, there is a fear of cases of vector-borne disease like dengue, chikungunya and malaria rising. But that trend is not being seen at the moment. Cases of conjunctivitis and skin allergy are mostly being reported from relief camps," he told reporters during his visit to a Delhi government hospital. According to the MCD report, 163 cases have been reported in the national capital this year till July 15. The number of cases reported in first half of July stood at 41; 40 in June; and 23 in May.