Amid dengue outbreak in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government said it will initiate a massive fogging drive in the city and take all possible measures to check the breeding of mosquitoes. The fogging will start from Wednesday.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP's chief spokesperson, said, all AAP workers including party's councillors and 62 MLAs will "collectively" work to execute the fogging drive in every corner of Delhi.

All RWAs, NGOs, market associations, and other organisations have been invited to support the fogging drive.

"We have decided to take charge of public health. Starting tomorrow, October 27, we will commence a Mega Fogging drive to cover every nook and corner of Delhi. Checks for breeding spaces, and other required measures will be carried out by our party workers," Bharadwaj said.

The party decided to start a fogging drive across Delhi in an emergency meeting held on Monday to deliberate on the current state of affairs with spread of dengue in Delhi. The meeting was attended by AAP councillors and party's district in-charges among others, he added.

Delhi hospitals witnessing surge

Meanwhile, Delhi hospitals are witnessing a surge in Dengue cases as the number of patients from the national capital and nearby areas, especially Uttar Pradesh, continue to go up.

As per the data released by South Delhi Municipal Corporation, as many as 1,006 dengue cases have been reported along with 154 cases of malaria and 73 cases of chikungunya in the national capital.

Dr Pooja Khosla, Senior Consultant in Department of medicine Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, "A lot of younger patients are coming with dengue fever and dengue hemorrhagic fever and a lot of them are unaware of the fact that they have dengue before. Once their IGG levels are being checked it gets revealed."

"Dengue is a seasonal disease and post-rain it gets a hike, drop-in cases starts generally starts post-Diwali...What we are seeing is general dengue behaviour. Last time it was definitely less but this cycle is not unusual compared to the years when it was an epidemic. But we all have to be very careful," Dr Khosla said.

This first death due to the vector-borne disease was reported in Delhi in September.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.