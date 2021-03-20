In view of rapidly increasing coronavirus cases in parts of the country, the Central Government has asked the states and Union territories to ensure that people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing face masks, maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing.

In a communication to the chief secretaries of all the states and Union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the states and UTs have been mandated to take all necessary measures to promote Covid-appropriate behaviour and ensure that people wear face masks, maintain hand hygiene and social distancing. Further, these measures are also included in the National Directives for Covid-19 Management, which have to be strictly followed throughout the country.

"After a steady decline in the number of Covid-19 cases for about five months, for the last few weeks, the number is showing an increasing trend in several parts of the country," the notification read.

"It has been observed that it is largely due to laxity in the observance of Covid-appropriate behaviour by people, especially at crowded places," Bhalla said.

He said keeping in view the fresh spike in the number of cases and the upcoming festivals, it will be important to ensure compliance of the guidelines and strictly enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing of face masks, maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing among people.

"I would, therefore, urge you to take the necessary measures for creating awareness among people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and simultaneously take the necessary action for its strict enforcement, so as to fully overcome the pandemic," the home secretary added.

5 states account for 80.63% of new Covid cases

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh continue to report a surge in fresh Covid-19 cases and they account for 80.63% of the daily new cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

"Some states in the country are reporting a surge in the daily new Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh together account 80.63% of the daily new cases," according to a statement.

As many as 39,726 new daily cases were reported in last 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to record the highest daily new cases at 25,833, 65% of the daily cases, followed by Punjab with 2,369 while Kerala reported 1,899 new cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via