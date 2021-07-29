New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry will depute a six-member team to Kerala for effective COVID-19 management as the state reports a spike in daily cases.

The team headed by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director S K Singh will reach Kerala on Friday and visit some districts reporting a high case positivity rate, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "The Central government is sending a six-member team to Kerala headed by NCDC Director. As a large number of COVID cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid the state's ongoing efforts in COVID-19 management."

As large number of COVID cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid state’s ongoing efforts in #COVID19 management. — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 29, 2021

With an active caseload of 1.54 lakh as of the latest update, Kerala accounts for 37.1 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

Kerala, which has been reporting a high number of infections for the past many weeks, has further extended the weekend lockdown from this week.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to the Kerala govt on "super spreader events" observed in Kerala recently, news agency ANI tweeted.

Union Health Secy Rajesh Bhushan writes to Kerala govt on "super spreader events" observed in Kerala recently. Health Secretary mentions that COVID guidelines need to be followed properly, "Compliance with mass/social gatherings guidelines need to be enforced strictly": Sources pic.twitter.com/ra6ctbvUrm — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021

Meanwhile, India logged 43,509 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,15,28,114, while the active cases registered an increase for the second consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated showed. The death toll climbed to 4,22,662 with 640 fresh fatalities. The active cases have increased to 4,03,840 and comprise 1.28 per cent of the total infection.





