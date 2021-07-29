Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Kerala, Centre sends 6-member team to the state

Meanwhile, India logged 43,509 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,15,28,114, while the active cases registered an increase for the second consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated showed. The death toll climbed to 4,22,662 with 640 fresh fatalities. The active cases have increased to 4,03,840 and comprise 1.28 per cent of the total infection.