Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Karnataka CM holds meeting with top officials

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday held a meeting with Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Anil Kumar and other officials in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, a complete lockdown will be implemented in Bengaluru City and Bengaluru Rural areas from 8 pm on July 14 to 5 am on July 22.

Meanwhile, according to Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa spoke to Medical Education minister Dr. Sudhakar and instructed him to resolve the issue concerning the stipend paid to PG students from Davanagere JJM Medical College.

The Chief Minister said the government should talk to the college management and sort out the issue. If the management does not budge then the government will write to the Medical Council of India. Yediyurappa urged the students to withdraw their agitation and directed the government to stand by them and provide justice.

