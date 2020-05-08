Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Mumbai civic body chief gets replaced

Mumbai: At a time when the city is grappling with rising coronavirus cases, Iqbal Singh Chahal has been appointed the new municipal commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), also known as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Praveen Pardeshi, the current commissioner and top bureaucrat in the city, has been transferred to Chahal’s previous post as additional chief secretary of the state urban development department.

A spokesperson for the state government declined to confirm the development. It is believed that Pardeshi was moved out as commissioner of the country's richest civic body as the state government has been unhappy with the rise in Covid-19 cases at its capital. Mumbai has so far reported 11,394 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 437 deaths. Mumbai is the worst-hit Indian city by the covid-19 pandemic.

Ashwini Bhide, former Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, has been posted as Additional Municipal Commissioner, MCGM, as had former Thane Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal.

Meanwhile, incumbent additional commissioner Abasaheb Jarhad will be the new Secretary (R&R), Revenue and Forest Department, while Jayshree Bhoj, incumbent Additional Municipal Commissioner, MCGM, has been posted as Managing Director, Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation, Mumbai.

