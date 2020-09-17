Amid rising covid-19 cases, Mumbai police imposes section 144

MUMBAI : In view of rising covid-19 cases in the city, Mumbai Police on Thursday imposed Section 144 in the city to prohibit any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places including religious areas.

Beginning this midnight, section 144 will remain imposed till 30 September.

".. Mumbai city continues to be threatened with the spread of COVID-19, it is considered expedient to issue prohibitory order for restricting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places..." the order stated.

However, movement is allowed for activities exempted in the Mission Begin Again orders dated August 30.

"All movement of one or more persons in the areas designated as 'Containment Zones' by the Municipal Authorities is prohibited, except for essential activities, supply of essential goods and medical emergencies," the order states.

On Wednesday Mumbai city reported 2,378 cases in the day, taking its count to 1,75,974 while the cumulative death toll rose to 8,280, including 50 in the day.

On the other hand, Maharashtra’s covid-19 tally rose to 11,21,221 on Wednesday with the single-day addition of 23,365 new cases. With 474 deaths during the day, the total count in the state mounted to 30,883.

The tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi area rose to 2,975 with 15 new cases coming to light on Thursday. The area had recorded 15 new patients on Wednesday too.

Around 2,557 patients from the area have already recovered from the infection while there are 146 active COVID-19 cases.

