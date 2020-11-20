Subscribe
Home >News >India >Amid rising pollution, Sonia Gandhi may move out of Delhi on doctors advice
Earlier, Sonia Gandhi had been hospitalised on July 30, this year in Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital

Amid rising pollution, Sonia Gandhi may move out of Delhi on doctors advice

1 min read . 03:46 PM IST ANI

Sonia has been under heavy medication pursuant to her discharge from the hospital in August, and doctors are concerned about her chronic chest infection

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has been advised by doctors, in view of her chronic chest infection, to shift out of the national capital for a few days to avoid the heavy pollution in the city. Party sources stated that Sonia is likely to shift to either Goa or Chennai, for a few days.

Former Congress President and son Rahul Gandhi is expected to accompany her during the visit which will be finalised by Friday evening.

Sonia has been under heavy medication pursuant to her discharge from the hospital in August, and doctors are concerned about her chronic chest infection, which has not improved on account of pollution in Delhi.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi had been hospitalised on July 30, this year in Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital. Later in September, she had gone abroad with Rahul Gandhi for treatment and had skipped the last Parliament session.

Currently, elevated air pollution in Delhi has aggravated her asthma and her chest condition, and she has been advised by doctors to briefly shift out from here, the source added.

In January last year, she had shifted to Goa for some time where her pictures of cycling had gone viral on social media.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

