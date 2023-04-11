Amid rising unruly passenger incidents, DGCA issues advisory to airlines, reiterates norms to deal with such incidents3 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 06:12 AM IST
- In the advisory issued by the DGCA, the regulator said there are provisions under the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) for action to be taken by the airline to deal with unruly passengers.
In view of rising incidents of unruly passengers onboard flights, aviation regulator DGCA on Monday issued an advisory to airlines reiterating the existing provisions in place to deal with these passengers.
