In view of rising incidents of unruly passengers onboard flights, aviation regulator DGCA on Monday issued an advisory to airlines reiterating the existing provisions in place to deal with these passengers.

This advisory came after a male passenger was deboarded by Air India from a Delhi-London flight for causing physical harm to two cabin crew members. However, this advisory has not come just after this one incident. In last 3-4 months, there were many unruly passenger behaviour that were reported.

In the advisory issued by the DGCA, the regulator said there are provisions under the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) for action to be taken by the airline to deal with unruly passengers.

Besides, it said the responsibilities of pilots, cabin crew members and the director of inflight services are also mentioned in the CAR.

DGCA said that in the recent past, it has noticed a few incidents such as smoking in aircraft, consumption of alcoholic beverages resulting in unruly behaviour, altercations between passengers and sometimes inappropriate touching or sexual harassment by the passengers onboard an aircraft during the flight, wherein "post holders, pilots and cabin crew members have failed to take appropriate actions".

"Such incidents have potential of compromising the safety of aircraft operations," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

"Head of operations of all Airlines are hereby advised to sensitize their pilots, Cabin Crew and post holders on handling of unruly passengers through appropriate means including but not limited to training programmes for ensuring effective monitoring, maintenance of good order and discipline on board the aircraft safety of aircraft operations is not jeopardized in any manner, it stated.

Airlines shall categorize all such cases of unruly behaviour on-board the aircraft into the following categories for taking further action in the matter:

Level 1: Unruly behaviour (physical gestures. verbal harassment, unruly

inebriation etc)

Level 2: Physically abusive behaviour (pushing, kicking, hitting, grabbing or inappropriate touching or sexual harassment etc)

Level 3: Life-threatening behaviour (damage to aircraft operating systems, physical violence such as choking, eye gouging, murderous assault attempted or actual breach of the fight crew compartment etc).

"On the basis of the above levels, the internal committee of the Airline decides the duration for which the unruly passengers will be banned from flying, it stated.

As per the DGCA, the Pilot-in-Command is responsible for the safety of the passengers and cargo carried and for the maintenance of flight discipline and safety of the members of the crew in addition to being responsible for the operation and safety of the aircraft during flight.

On Monday, Air India deboarded an unruly male passenger who caused physical harm to two cabin crew members onboard a Delhi-London flight, which returned to the national capital shortly after departure.

The passenger was handed over to the security personnel after the flight AI 111 landed at the Delhi airport and an FIR has also been lodged with the police, the airline said in a statement.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha on April 3, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said as many as 63 persons were put in the 'No Fly List' by airlines in 2022.