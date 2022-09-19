Amid row over leaked video, Chandigarh University closed till 24 September

One person was arrested while another was detained in connection with the alleged leaked objectionable videos of Chandigarh University students. The arrested accused has been identified as Sunny Mehta. The youth belongs to a local village under the Rohru Sub division of Shimla district, nearly 130 km away from the northern town.The detained person has been identified as 31-year-old Rankaj Verma.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}