Amid row over leaked video, Chandigarh University closed till 24 September

Students' protest erupted in the campus yesterday over the University's alleged 'leaked objectional videos' row. Two accused arrested & one detained in connection with the matter
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Taking cognizance of the continued protests on the campus over the alleged 'leaked objectional videos', Chandigarh University has been declared closed till the 24th of September due to some "unavoidable reasons"as per the ANI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Taking cognizance of the continued protests on the campus over the alleged 'leaked objectional videos', Chandigarh University has been declared closed till the 24th of September due to some "unavoidable reasons"as per the ANI.
The university took this step in view of a massive protest that broke out on the university premises after a female student was found making videos of at least 60 other girls while they were bathing.
The university took this step in view of a massive protest that broke out on the university premises after a female student was found making videos of at least 60 other girls while they were bathing.
It was alleged that another student sent these videos to a man in Shimla and later posted the videos on YouTube. Soon after this, a huge uproar was seen against the university management.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It was alleged that another student sent these videos to a man in Shimla and later posted the videos on YouTube. Soon after this, a huge uproar was seen against the university management.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Police reached the spot and arrested a girl student who allegedly made those videos. The accused is a first-year MBA student, police said.
Police reached the spot and arrested a girl student who allegedly made those videos. The accused is a first-year MBA student, police said.
After the news broke out on the campus, some students were said to be committing suicide. But Punjab police debunked such claims.
After the news broke out on the campus, some students were said to be committing suicide. But Punjab police debunked such claims.
One person was arrested while another was detained in connection with the alleged leaked objectionable videos of Chandigarh University students. The arrested accused has been identified as Sunny Mehta. The youth belongs to a local village under the Rohru Sub division of Shimla district, nearly 130 km away from the northern town.The detained person has been identified as 31-year-old Rankaj Verma.
One person was arrested while another was detained in connection with the alleged leaked objectionable videos of Chandigarh University students. The arrested accused has been identified as Sunny Mehta. The youth belongs to a local village under the Rohru Sub division of Shimla district, nearly 130 km away from the northern town.The detained person has been identified as 31-year-old Rankaj Verma.
Students have accused the university administration of trying to suppress the issue. After the matter came to light, the university administration locked the accused student in a hostel room and interrogated her. During interrogation, the accused girl confessed to her crime and gave information about a friend living in Shimla.
Students have accused the university administration of trying to suppress the issue. After the matter came to light, the university administration locked the accused student in a hostel room and interrogated her. During interrogation, the accused girl confessed to her crime and gave information about a friend living in Shimla.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted assuring appropriate action. Kejriwal wrote, ‘The matter is very serious and shameful.’ He asked the victimized girls to act with courage.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted assuring appropriate action. Kejriwal wrote, ‘The matter is very serious and shameful.’ He asked the victimized girls to act with courage.
Punjab Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulatio reached the spot. He said, the matter is very serious, and the matter should be thoroughly investigated. However, he categorically denied the suicide attempt.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Punjab Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulatio reached the spot. He said, the matter is very serious, and the matter should be thoroughly investigated. However, he categorically denied the suicide attempt.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The National Commission for Women has sought an FIR in connection with alleged suicide attempts by students of the university.
The National Commission for Women has sought an FIR in connection with alleged suicide attempts by students of the university.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer expressed grief over the incident and ordered a high-level probe into the matter.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer expressed grief over the incident and ordered a high-level probe into the matter.