Amid ₹60 crore fraud allegations, Shilpa Shetty's Bastian Bandra to close its doors. All about the controversy

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has announced that her upscale Mumbai restaurant, Bastian Bandra, will shut down this Thursday. The announcement comes at a time when she and her husband, Raj Kundra, are facing serious allegations of cheating a Mumbai-based businessman out of ₹60 crore.

While Shetty did not connect the restaurant’s closure to the ongoing legal dispute, the timing has sparked speculation as the couple battles a case involving their now-defunct home shopping venture.

Shilpa Shetty’s farewell note In an emotional message posted on social media, Shetty described the closure as “the end of an era.”

“This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai’s most iconic destinations — BASTIAN BANDRA. A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city’s nightlife now takes its final bow,” she wrote.

Shetty added that the restaurant will host a special farewell evening for its regular patrons, celebrating its journey before it closes.

She also clarified that while Bastian Bandra is shutting down, the brand will continue operations through its second outlet, Bastian At The Top, located on the 48th floor of the Kohinoor Square building in Dadar West.

The ₹ 60 Crore Fraud Case: What We Know So Far The restaurant closure comes against the backdrop of a cheating case filed by Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services.

According to an IANS report, Kothari alleged that Shetty and Kundra defrauded him of ₹60 crore between 2015 and 2023. The money was reportedly invested in Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, a company co-owned by the couple, under the pretext of expanding its business operations.

Kothari claims the funds were instead misappropriated and used for personal expenses. The complaint has been registered with Mumbai’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Legal Response from the Couple Shetty and Kundra’s lawyer, Prashant Patil, issued a statement rejecting the charges and describing them as unfounded.

“My clients have been informed by certain segments of electronic and print media that an alleged case has been registered against them at the Economic Offences Wing, Mumbai. At the outset, my clients deny all the allegations, which are purely civil in nature and have already been adjudicated by the NCLT Mumbai on October 4, 2024,” Patil said.

He maintained that the case was civil in nature and had already been resolved through legal proceedings.

About Bastian Bandra Co-owned by Shilpa Shetty and restaurateur Ranjit Bindra, Bastian first opened its doors in 2016 and later relocated to a larger space in Bandra in 2023.

Known for its seafood-centric menu, contemporary multi-level interiors, and A-list clientele, the restaurant quickly became one of Mumbai’s most popular dining destinations.