Amid rumours of fugitive self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda’s death, ‘Kailasa’ says…

Representatives of self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda, a fugitive accused of sexual abuse, denied rumours of his death on April 1, confirming that he is “alive, safe, and active.”

The rumours of Nithyananda's death surfaced after his nephew, Sundereshwar, allegedly claimed that the fugitive had passed away.

“KAILASA unequivocally condemns this malicious smear campaign to vilify and defame the SPH…” the statement read.

Moreover, to support their claim, the press release included a live stream link showing Nithyananda participating in the Ugadi celebrations on March 30.

Who is Nithyananda? Self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda established his own country called the United States of Kailasa (USK). Accused of rape and kidnapping, he fled India in 2019 and resurfaced a year later, claiming to have founded his nation. Nithyananda purchased an island off the coast of Ecuador, naming it Kailasa.

In 2020, Nithyananda's bail was revoked by the Karnataka High Court after allowing a petition filed by Kuruppan Lenin, on whose complaint police had registered the case against Nithyananda for various criminal offences, including rape. Additional allegations against him include torture and child abuse at his ashram in Gujarat.

In 2023, TNM reported that Interpol denied issuing a Blue Corner notice against Nithyananda. This denial came in response to claims by the Gujarat police, who had stated that such a notice was issued to gather more information about Nithyananda's identity, location, or activities concerning alleged crimes. Interpol’s General Secretariat issued two letters that contradicted these claims.

What is Kailasa? Kailasa is a self-declared country situated on an island off Ecuador’s coast, named after a sacred Hindu site. It claims to be a movement founded by members of the Hindu Adi Shaivite minority community from Canada, the United States, and other countries, offering refuge to practising, aspiring, or persecuted Hindus worldwide. Advertisement

However, Kailasa is not recognised as a sovereign nation by the United Nations or the global community and is considered a micronation. Despite this, the Kailasa movement maintains a prominent social media presence and claims to operate various departments, including treasury, commerce, sovereignty, housing, and human services. It also has its own flag, constitution, economic system, passport, and emblem.

