Big tech job opportunities in India slow down, but these sectors offer some hope
- Beating the perceived slowdown and the moderately slow job market in the IT sector, the other sectors have done pretty well recording a double-digit growth on January 2023, said Pawan Goyal of Naukri.com
Job index ‘Naukri JobSpeak’ has shown 2% year-on-year (YoY) growth in Jan 2023 mainly due to the hiring in the non-IT sectors as according to experts job opportunities in those sectors have not only shown resilience but have also been on an upswing in the recent months.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×