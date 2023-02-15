Job index ‘Naukri JobSpeak’ has shown 2% year-on-year (YoY) growth in Jan 2023 mainly due to the hiring in the non-IT sectors as according to experts job opportunities in those sectors have not only shown resilience but have also been on an upswing in the recent months.

“Beating the perceived slowdown and the moderately slow job market in the IT sector, the non-IT sectors have done pretty well recording a double-digit growth on January 2023. There has been a spurt in hiring in sectors like as Insurance, Oil & Gas, Hospitality, Banking and Insurance," said Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com.

Sectors/roles that may see more job opportunities

The most among the non-IT sectors in terms of hiring in January 2023 have been Insurance (93%), Oil & Gas (55%), Hospitality (53%), Banking (37%), Real Estate (31%), Auto (29%), BPO (16%) and Healthcare (10%). However, there are other Non-IT sectors also that have displayed cautious hiring sentiments like Telecom, Retail, and Pharma, as per the data by Naukri.

“The BFSI sector provides the majority of jobs in the non-tech sector in India, which is expected to account for approximately 30% of hiring with the rise in job roles in finance, accounting, risk management, compliance, and wealth management, among others," said Nitin Dave, CEO, Quess General Staffing.

This is set to be followed by the Manufacturing sector ( 20% of the total demand), especially electronics manufacturing, as India is considered an alternative manufacturing hub. Among other sectors, the telecom sector with the introduction of 5G is also poised for growth in 2023. Roles in demand could include those in sales, marketing, operations, and customer service, among others, he added.

An interesting trend has been observed in recent times, highlighted the Naukri Jobspeak Report January 2023, showing that there has been an increase in demand for senior professionals with 12+ years of experience and this segment dominated the hiring activity. In January 2023, this profile segment (senior professionals with 12+ years) recorded more than 20% growth as against January 2022. As for freshers and mid-experience level professionals, the job scenario remained stable in January 2023.