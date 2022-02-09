Soaring edible oil prices: Govt tells states to take urgent steps. Details here

Amid soaring prices of edible oil , the Department of Food & Public Distribution has said that it held a meeting with all states/UTs to implement a plan to cool the prices of edible oil in the country.

On February 3, the government had notified an order specifying the stock limit quantities on edible oils and oilseeds up to June 30, to control the prices of edible oil. These measures are expected to curtail unfair practices like hoarding, black marketing etc, which can cause prices to soar.

It was also emphasised that states/UTs authorities may enforce Stock Limit Quantities order without causing any disruption in the supply chain and also any undue hardship to bonafide trade, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.

Notably, the stock limit order empowers the Union government and all states/UTs to regulate the storage and distribution of edible oils and oilseeds.

Stock limit quantities

For edible oils, the stock limit specified is 30 quintals for retailers, 500 quintals for wholesalers, 30 quintals for retail outlets of bulk consumers i.e. big chain retailers and shops and 1000 quintals for its depots. Processors of edible oils will be able to stock 90 days of their storage capacities.

For edible oilseeds, the stock limit is 100 quintals for retailers, 2000 quintals for wholesalers. Processors of edible oilseeds would be able to stock 90 days of the production of edible oils as per daily input production capacity. Exporters and importers have been kept outside the purview of this Order with some caveats.

During the meeting, it was also informed that in case the stocks held by respective legal entities are higher than the prescribed limits, it has to be declared on the portal (https://evegoils.nic.in/eosp/login) and bring it to the prescribed stock limits in 30 days.

States/UTs have also been provided the access to this portal and they can regularly monitor the stock limits through the portal, the ministry said.

