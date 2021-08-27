With Kerala and Maharashtra witnessing a worrying surge in Covid-19 cases, the Central Government on Friday directed the states to adopt a 5-fold strategy for controlling the sudden spurt in infections.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in his letter wrote that Kerala has witnessed a sustained and significant transmission of Covid-19 since July 2021.

The state has reported an average of 13,500 cases every day in the month of July and almost 19,500 daily new cases in August till now. Kerala remains one of the top contributors to daily new infections and is contributing over half the active cases of coronavirus in India currently.

Despite efforts by the state government on increasing testing, the test confirmation percentage still remains very high (over 15%), signalling high and widespread transmission.

Earlier today, the Centre has asked the states of Kerala and Maharashtra to consider night curfews in areas with high coronavirus case numbers as the country reported more than 40,000 new infections for two days in a row on Friday.

Covid-19 cases fell to a five-month-low of 25,166 in the middle of the month but have risen sharply in the last three days, mainly in Kerala that recently celebrated a big festival during which families typically come together.

The country registered 44,658 fresh coronavirus infections today, taking the total to 32.6 million, the most in the world after the United States. Deaths rose by 496 to 436,861.

Kerala has accounted for around 60% of the new Covid-19 cases in the past week and more than half of the total active cases, followed by 16% in the western state of Maharashtra.

"More efforts would be required to arrest the increase in infections," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement on Thursday evening after its secretary held a meeting with the two states.

"This would require adequate intervention in geographical areas having higher infection, through measures such as contact tracing, vaccination drives and Covid-appropriate behaviour."

The ministry also said that the states had been asked to "explore the possibility of placing night curfew in areas of high positivity" and assured additional supplies of vaccines.

India has so far administered over 611 million vaccine shots, giving at least one dose to more than half of its 944 million adults and the required two doses to about 15%.

