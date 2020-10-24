Amid standoff with China, govt announces ITBP to have 47 additional outposts

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday took part in the Raising Day function organized in Greater Noida today on the 59th Raising Day of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and took the salute at the Parade. In his address, Reddy said, "Our culture speaks about Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which gives the message of world peace. At the same time our culture also gives us the mantra to fully empower ourselves for every kind of adverse situation created by the enemy."

Reddy said that since its inception in 1962, the ITBP has been protecting India's borders. "No matter whatever the difficulties, ITBP Jawans perform their duties with high morale and patriotism in the service of Mother India," Reddy said,

Acknowledging the services rendered by the ITBP, Reddy said that the Force is working with zeal and high order of professionalism even in the uncongenial and extreme conditions on our mountainous borders. He said, "Whether it is battling terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir or Left Wing Extremism in Chhattisgarh, the ITBP has performed with excellence."

Reddy said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Government is committed to fully empowering the ITBP. Under the effective leadership of the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs has taken several steps to make ITBP more efficient and modern, Reddy said.

The valour and courage of our ITBP personnel can not be put in words. Their commitment to safeguard our motherland at world’s most difficult terrains is truly remarkable.



My warm greetings to all Himveers & their families on their Raising Day.



India is proud of @ITBP_official! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 24, 2020

He informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has given approval to the ITBP to establish 47 border outposts. This year 28 types of new vehicles have been provided. A budget of ₹7,223 crore has been allocated for the ITBP and more than ₹15 crore has been sanctioned for management.

Reddy said that when the country was battling the coronavirus pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ITBP personnel also took part. During the lockdown, essential items were supplied by the ITBP to people residing in remote areas, he said. He emphasized the selfless service rendered by the ITBP in various efforts to fight the spread of Covid-19 in the country. Under the guidance of Amit Shah, ITBP was given the responsibility of running the world's largest COVID -19 hospital in Chhatarpur, named the Sardar Patel Covid Hospital, which was set up by ITBP, he said.

"The ITBP also contributes significantly to the nation’s economic development. The ITBP has played a part in thwarting efforts from across the border aimed at slowing our economic development," Reddy said.

Paying tributes to ITBP martyrs, Reddy said he would like to assure families of the martyrs, that the nation and the government shall always stand with them.

Reddy presented six Presidential Police Medals to ITBP personnel and 23 police medals for meritorious services. Concluding his address he said that the nation will always be proud and indebted to the ITBP personnel for their sacrifice and valour.

Raised on 24 October, 1962 during India-China War, the ITBP primarily guards the nation’s 3,488 kilometre long borders in the Himalayas at the BOPs located at altitudes ranging from 3,000 to 18,800 feet. Apart from guarding the border; the Force is also deployed for Anti Naxal operations and other internal security duties.

