Amid standoff with China, govt announces ITBP to have 47 additional outposts

Reddy said that when the country was battling the coronavirus pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ITBP personnel also took part. During the lockdown, essential items were supplied by the ITBP to people residing in remote areas, he said. He emphasized the selfless service rendered by the ITBP in various efforts to fight the spread of Covid-19 in the country. Under the guidance of Amit Shah, ITBP was given the responsibility of running the world's largest COVID -19 hospital in Chhatarpur, named the Sardar Patel Covid Hospital, which was set up by ITBP, he said.