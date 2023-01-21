Amid standoff with China, Indian Air Force to hold Exercise Pralay along LAC2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 09:06 AM IST
Exercise Pralay will take place at a time when the Indian Air Force has deployed and turned on the S-400 air defence squadron in the region.
In light of the ongoing standoff with China, the Indian Air Force told officials that Exercise Pralay would involve all of its key air facilities in the northeast, including the recently relocated drone units. Several Air Force combat assets, including the fighter jets Su-30 and Rafale, as well as transport and other aircraft, would be activated during the exercise.
