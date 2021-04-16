Amid surge, Centre to review Covid-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday will review the COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in separate meetings, officials said.

This comes a day after the two top officials of the central government reviewed the coronavirus situation in Madhya Pradesh.

The union home secretary and the secretary in the ministry of health and family welfare will review the COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in separate meetings, a home ministry official said.

Uttar Pradesh had on Thursday reported 104 COVID-19 deaths and 22,439 fresh cases, pushing the fatality count to 9,480 and the total infection number to 7,66,360.

Chhattisgarh saw its highest single-day spike of 15,256 coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising its tally to 5,01,500. With 135 deaths due to the viral infection recorded during the day, the statewide toll mounted to 5,442.

Chhattisgarh has been witnessing over 10,000 daily cases since the past nine days.

The health ministry earlier today said ten states comprising Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have shown a steep rise in daily new COVID-19 cases accounting for 79.10 per cent of the new infections.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 65.86 per cent of India's total active cases.

However, it also added that ten states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Ladakh, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

On the other hand, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 11.72 crore as part of the world's largest coronavirus vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, India added a record 2,17,353 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,42,91,917, while active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported over two lakh cases.

The death toll increased to 1,74,308 with 1,185 new fatalities, the highest since September 19, 2020, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 37th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 15,69,743, comprising 10.98 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate dropped to 87.80 per cent.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.