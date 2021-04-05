Amid an increasing number of coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to designate the following number of beds in few hospitals for admitting confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19.

As many as 54 large private hospitals with bed strength of 100 beds or more will reserve at least 30% of their ICU beds or double the occupancy as of today, whichever is higher. Also, 30% of their ward bed capacity or double the occupancy as of 5 April, whichever is higher for Covid-19 treatment, will be reserved, the Delhi government's order said.

View Full Image Delhi govt has decided to designate the following number of beds in the hospitals mentioned below for admitting confirmed/suspected cases of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, authorities today ordered that one-third of vaccination sites at all Delhi government hospitals will run round-the-clock. The vaccination sites at present operate from 9 am to 9 pm.

"In order to accelerate the pace of CoCovid vid vaccination, it has been decided that the timings of functioning of the Covid vaccination centres should be increased," an order stated.

"It is hereby ordered that with effect from 06.04.2021, one-third of the vaccination sites in all Delhi Government hospitals will also function from 9.00 pm to 9.00 am," it said.

Delhi is witnessing a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic and to tackle it testing capacity has been ramped up while micro-containment zones are being created where two or more cases are reported, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said today.

The national capital recorded 4,033 coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally to over 6.76 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 11,081 with 21 new fatalities being reported, according to the bulletin issued by the health department.

Jain has said Delhi is witnessing a fourth wave of the pandemic and the government is taking all relevant measures to contain its spread.

"The case positivity rate was 4.64%. Random tests are being done at a fast pace and capacity is being ramped up. More than 80,000 tests are being conducted a day which is five times more than the national average," he told reporters.

