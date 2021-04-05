As many as 54 large private hospitals with bed strength of 100 beds or more will reserve at least 30% of their ICU beds or double the occupancy as of today, whichever is higher. Also, 30% of their ward bed capacity or double the occupancy as of 5 April, whichever is higher for Covid-19 treatment, will be reserved, the Delhi government's order said.

