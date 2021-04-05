Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >54 private hospitals to reserve at least 30% of beds for Covid treatment: Delhi govt

54 private hospitals to reserve at least 30% of beds for Covid treatment: Delhi govt

Premium
Health minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain.
2 min read . 08:17 PM IST Staff Writer

  • As many as 54 large private hospitals with bed strength of 100 beds or more will reserve at least 30% of their ICU beds or double the occupancy as of today, whichever is higher

Amid an increasing number of coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to designate the following number of beds in few hospitals for admitting confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19.

Amid an increasing number of coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to designate the following number of beds in few hospitals for admitting confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19.

As many as 54 large private hospitals with bed strength of 100 beds or more will reserve at least 30% of their ICU beds or double the occupancy as of today, whichever is higher. Also, 30% of their ward bed capacity or double the occupancy as of 5 April, whichever is higher for Covid-19 treatment, will be reserved, the Delhi government's order said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

As many as 54 large private hospitals with bed strength of 100 beds or more will reserve at least 30% of their ICU beds or double the occupancy as of today, whichever is higher. Also, 30% of their ward bed capacity or double the occupancy as of 5 April, whichever is higher for Covid-19 treatment, will be reserved, the Delhi government's order said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial
View Full Image
Delhi govt has decided to designate the following number of beds in the hospitals mentioned below for admitting confirmed/suspected cases of Covid-19.
Click on the image to enlarge

Meanwhile, authorities today ordered that one-third of vaccination sites at all Delhi government hospitals will run round-the-clock. The vaccination sites at present operate from 9 am to 9 pm.

"In order to accelerate the pace of CoCovid vid vaccination, it has been decided that the timings of functioning of the Covid vaccination centres should be increased," an order stated.

"It is hereby ordered that with effect from 06.04.2021, one-third of the vaccination sites in all Delhi Government hospitals will also function from 9.00 pm to 9.00 am," it said.

Delhi is witnessing a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic and to tackle it testing capacity has been ramped up while micro-containment zones are being created where two or more cases are reported, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said today.

The national capital recorded 4,033 coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally to over 6.76 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 11,081 with 21 new fatalities being reported, according to the bulletin issued by the health department.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

India to join eight other countries to accelerate digital learning

1 min read . 08:21 PM IST
Premium

Delhi records over 3,500 new covid-19 cases, positivity rate above 5%

1 min read . 08:15 PM IST
Premium

Centre writes to Delhi over irregularities in identifying Covid jab beneficiaries

2 min read . 08:14 PM IST
Premium

Mumbai sees dip in daily Covid-19 cases, a day after reporting record spike

1 min read . 08:05 PM IST

Jain has said Delhi is witnessing a fourth wave of the pandemic and the government is taking all relevant measures to contain its spread.

"The case positivity rate was 4.64%. Random tests are being done at a fast pace and capacity is being ramped up. More than 80,000 tests are being conducted a day which is five times more than the national average," he told reporters.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.