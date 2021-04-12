Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, Delhi CM to hold meeting today

Delhi recorded 10,774 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issued a stark warning for residents that they should not step out of their homes unless it is urgent. Asserting that the Covid-19 situation in Delhi is "very serious", the chief minister said the government is closely monitoring the situation and is not in favour of complete lockdown.

