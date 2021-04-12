Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, Delhi CM to hold meeting today

Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, Delhi CM to hold meeting today1 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Delhi recorded 10,774 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date
Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting to take stock of the situation at 12 noon today, news agency ANI reported.
Delhi recorded 10,774 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issued a stark warning for residents that they should not step out of their homes unless it is urgent. Asserting that the Covid-19 situation in Delhi is "very serious", the chief minister said the government is closely monitoring the situation and is not in favour of complete lockdown.
Meanwhile, India reported a record 168,912 new Covid infections overnight, data from the health ministry showed today. With this the country's overall caseload was pushed over 1.35 crore. The resurgence of the virus led to 904 new deaths, taking the total death count to 1,70,179.
