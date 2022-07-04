Amid surge in COVID cases, Chennai makes masks mandatory from today

Amid surge in COVID cases, Chennai makes masks mandatory from today3 min read . 01:54 PM IST
Shopping malls, theaters and places of worship have been asked to ensure that huge crowds do not gather
Amid a surge in COVID cases, the Chennai Corporation on Monday made wearing of masks mandatory in public places.
Moreover, shopping malls, theaters and places of worship have been asked to ensure that huge crowds do not gather.
In a press statement issued by the Chennai Corporation, it said that following increase in number of positive cases across the city, the need to follow safety protocols have been announced.
COVID cases are on a rise in Tamil Nadu again. For the third consecutive day on Sunday, the state reported over 2,000 new coronavirus infections as the state logged 2,672 cases.
Two returnees from Maldives, pushed the overall tally of active cases in the state to 34,82,775.
There were no fatalities in the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 38,026.
Chennai had accounted for most of the new cases with 1,025 followed by Chengalpattu 369, Tiruvallur 121 and Coimbatore 118 while the remaining were spread across other districts. With three each, Dharmapuri, Karur, and Ramanathapuram saw the least number of cases.
Meanwhile, India reported 16,135 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall caseload to 43,518,564, the Union health ministry said on Monday.
As many as 24 people succumbed to the disease taking the total number of fatalities to 525,223.
The cumulative tally of active patients continued to rise with 113,864, up from 111,7111 on Sunday.
Meanwhile, with 13,958 people recuperating in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries rose to 42,879,477.
Recoveries, deaths and active patients constitute 98.53%, 1.21% and 0.26% of the overall tally.
The daily positivity rate presently stands at 4.85% as the latest daily infections were from 332,978 samples that were tested on Sunday.
the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 863,999,907, samples have been tested till now.
Looking at the situation, the Central government has advised caution and continuous alertness to the states reporting a surge in COVID cases during the past few weeks, and to step up vigil against COVID.
Dr Vinod Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog has advised states reporting a spike in COVID cases to be watchful of the emerging pandemic situation.
He stressed that the major action point is to focus on strengthening proactive surveillance as per the Revised Surveillance Strategy issued by Union Health Ministry on 9th June 2022.
Dr Paul said that routine surveillance constitutes the steel frame of our COVID response and management strategy and needs continuous attention.
States have also been strongly advised to strictly monitor the epidemiological profile of admitted COVID patients and report the clinical manifestation to Health Ministry, rather than random or anecdotal reporting. This will help to identify at an early stage any out-of-the-ordinary or different clinical presentation of the patients.
States have been advised to ensure that claims under 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package: Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19' were expeditiously processed to ensure that insurance dues are paid to those public healthcare providers, including community health workers, who have died due to COVID.
They have also been directed to focus on the implementation of COVID appropriate behaviour to control the spread of infection, especially in view of the forthcoming festivals in many states.
