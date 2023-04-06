Amid surge in Covid cases, Mayor convenes meeting with health officials in Delhi2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 05:49 AM IST
- She emphasised that the recent cases that they have detected had very mild symptoms, and patients have recovered fully within 3-4 days of falling ill.
The Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Shelly Oberoi, gave assurance to the public on Wednesday that MCD is ready to handle any COVID-related situation in Delhi, according to ANI.
