Home / News / India /  Amid talks of Opp unity, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav meet Cong Prez Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi in Delhi
Back

Amid talks of Opp unity, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav meet Cong Prez Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 02:05 PM IST Livemint
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and JD (U) President Rajiv Ranjan Singh, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)Premium
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and JD (U) President Rajiv Ranjan Singh, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has spoken to several opposition leaders recently in an attempt to forging unity among like-minded parties to take on the BJP.

Amid talks of Opposition unity, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi in presence of Rahul Gandhi.

This meeting at Kharge's residence comes amid talks of Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Kumar arrived on Tuesday is expected to meet a slew of Opposition leaders during his stay in the national capital. Tejashwi Yadav is also in Delhi as he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Kharge has spoken to several opposition leaders recently in an attempt to forging unity among like-minded parties to take on the BJP.

He has reached out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and may have a meeting with top opposition leaders in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout