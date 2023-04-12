Amid talks of Opp unity, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav meet Cong Prez Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi in Delhi1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has spoken to several opposition leaders recently in an attempt to forging unity among like-minded parties to take on the BJP.
Amid talks of Opposition unity, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi in presence of Rahul Gandhi.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×