Amid talks of Opposition unity, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi in presence of Rahul Gandhi.
This meeting at Kharge's residence comes amid talks of Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Kumar arrived on Tuesday is expected to meet a slew of Opposition leaders during his stay in the national capital. Tejashwi Yadav is also in Delhi as he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam.
Kharge has spoken to several opposition leaders recently in an attempt to forging unity among like-minded parties to take on the BJP.
He has reached out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and may have a meeting with top opposition leaders in the coming weeks.
