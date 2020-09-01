Amid tensions with China, India seems to be changing rules of engagement

Tensions have been running high since India first detected intrusions by Chinese troops into its territory in early May. They were exacerbated by a violent clash between soldiers of the two sides on 15 June at Galwan valley in which 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers were killed. On Tuesday, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, accused India of violating a consensus reached in previous military and diplomatic talks between the two countries and trespassing across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) border. Chinese Embassy spokeswoman Ji Rong said Indian troops “illegally trespassed the Line of Actual Control again at the southern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake and near the Reqin Pass in the western sector of China-India border, and conducted flagrant provocations, which again stirred tension in the border areas."