Amid Trump tariffs, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says 'no country can survive in isolation', pitches for Swadeshi

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday criticised the Donald Trump administration's tariff policy during his speech in Nagpur. The RSS chief also gave a clarion call for relying more on Swadeshi in his annual address.

"The new tariff policy implemented by the US was done keeping in mind the interest of their own. But everyone is affected by them. The world functions with dependence on each other; this is how relations between any two nations are maintained. No country can survive in isolation. This dependence must not turn into compulsion... We need to rely on swadeshi and focus on self-reliance... Yet strive to maintain diplomatic relations with all our friendly nations, which will be with our wish and without compulsion," Bhagwat said in his address.

Also Read | Top 10 takeaways from Mohan Bhagwat’s Vijayadashami speech

Bhagwat delivered the Vijayadashami address at the organisations's headquarters in Nagpur, Maharashtra on October 2. The address assumed significance this year as the organisation – the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s ideological fountainhead – completes 100 years of inception.

"The world is looking towards India to look for solutions to global concerns. The universe wants India to lead by example and show the world a way," Bhagwat said highlighting the unique diversity of India, saying that efforts are being made to turn diversity into difference.

India-US trade negotiations India-US trade negotiations were stalled after the imposition of tariffs on Indian goods by Trump administration and the subsequent row over Indian purchase of Russian oil.

But last month, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New York during the United Nations General Assembly session. After the meeting, Rubio described India as “a relationship of critical importance” to the US and flagged “trade, defence, energy, pharmaceuticals and critical minerals” as key issues.

Also, there is a buzz that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may meet US President Donald Trump in Malaysia later this month. While there has not been an official word about the meeting from either the Washington or New Delhi, Malaysia has, however, informed India that President Trump will visit Kuala Lumpur for the summits of ASEAN and East Asia leaders from October 26 to 28.

People with diverse beliefs coexist in a society Whenever some foreign ideologies came to India, we considered them our own, Bhagwat said in his speech. "When many people with diverse beliefs coexist in a society, there can be some noise and chaos from time to time. Despite that, one should ensure that rules and regulations as well as harmony is not violated," he said

The RSS chief also remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. “Today is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He was not only one of the foremost among those who fought for our freedom but also has a special place among those who envisioned a post-independence Bharat based on Bharat's Swa (selfhood).”

Also Read | Those who think Islam will vanish not guided by Hindu thought: Bhagwat

Bhagwat also praised the government's and armed forces' response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 innocent civilians. Commending their decisiveness and unity in the face of terrorism, Bhagwat added that the incident also revealed the country's true friends on the world stage.

"The role played by various nations after this incident and our operation revealed our true friends. Within the country as well, there are unconstitutional elements who try to destabilise the country," he said.

The world is looking towards India to look for solutions to global concerns.

The RSS marked the festival of Vijayadashami with a celebration in Nagpur, also commemorating the organisation's 100th anniversary. The RSS members gathered to recite the Sangh Prarthana, accompanied by dignitaries including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Also Read | A look at RSS structure, leadership and growth as it turns 100 today

Former President Ram Nath Kovind attended the event as the chief guest. Many Indian and foreign dignitaries attended the centenary celebrations of the RSS.