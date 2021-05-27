Japan has decided to let students and technical interns from Myanmar legally remain in the country even after their visas expire, reported news agency ANI.

The move comes in the backdrop of Myanmar facing a deteriorating political condition following a military coup on 1 February.

As per the exemption, students and interns who may face trouble returning home can choose to study or work in Japan for another six to 12 months.

If the political situation in the Southeast Asian nation fails to improve, the citizens will be able to apply for another extension, according to the plans outlined by the country's Immigration Services Agency to lawmakers on Wednesday.

Japan has also decided it will accelerate the screening process for refugees, and allow applicants from Myanmar to stay and work in the country without that status.

According to reports, the Myanmar junta has fired two diplomats stationed in Tokyo for speaking out against the military's crackdown on pro-democracy protesters. The Japanese government is looking to grant the diplomats visas, such as those designated for highly skilled professionals.

There were 35,049 Myanmar citizens living in Japan as of the end of 2020. A total of 2,944 were seeking asylum at the end of March.

Violence in Myanmar

As many as 828 people have been confirmed to be killed in Myanmar since the military overthrew the democratically elected government in February, according to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

"As of 26 May, 828 people are now confirmed killed by this junta coup," said AAPP, adding that a total of 4,330 people are currently under detention.

"A woman, living in Taw Seint Village in Salin Township, Magway Region, was shot dead in the head last night when the village administrator requested the military to come to the village and open fire in response to a "No to Military Slavery Education" sticker campaign at a local school," said AAPP.

Earlier, Myanmar's military government announced it will reopen public schools on 1 June but many teachers and students opposed to the coup might refuse to return.

Civil war in country?

The UN special envoy for Myanmar has warned of a possible civil war in Myanmar, saying people are arming themselves against the military junta.

She said protesters have started shifting from defensive to offensive actions, using homemade weapons and training from some ethnic armed groups.

Christine Schraner Burgener told a virtual UN news conference that people are starting self-defence actions because they are frustrated and fear attacks by the military.

