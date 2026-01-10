Canada's British Columbia steps up India outreach amid strained trade ties with US
David Eby will be accompanied by jobs and economic growth minister Ravi Kahlon for meetings with government and business leaders in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh and Bengaluru.
NEW DELHI : With US trade ties under strain, Canada’s west-coast province of British Columbia is stepping up its push into India, with Premier David Eby set to lead a trade mission to the country from 12 to 17 January, the Canadian High Commission said on Friday.