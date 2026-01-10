NEW DELHI : With US trade ties under strain, Canada’s west-coast province of British Columbia is stepping up its push into India, with Premier David Eby set to lead a trade mission to the country from 12 to 17 January, the Canadian High Commission said on Friday.

Eby's visit underscores the province’s effort to diversify export markets amid punishing US tariffs, as it looks to tap India’s fast-growing economy and rising demand for clean energy, critical minerals and sustainable forestry to support jobs and investment at home.

Eby will be accompanied by jobs and economic growth minister Ravi Kahlon for meetings with government and business leaders in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh and Bengaluru.

The mission will focus on promoting British Columbia’s strengths in clean energy, critical minerals, sustainable forestry and responsible mining, sectors the province sees as key to building a more resilient and independent economy, the statement said.

Trade diversification drive

British Columbia is a province bordered by the Pacific Ocean to the west and the US states of Washington, Idaho and Montana to the south. Vancouver is its largest city and the main commercial and trade hub.

The delegation comes at a time when US tariffs are weighing on Canadian exporters, prompting British Columbia to accelerate efforts to diversify trade beyond its largest market.

“The mission will promote British Columbia’s businesses, critical minerals and sustainable wood products, supporting efforts to build a more independent economy and create good jobs," the statement said.

“With unjustified US tariffs affecting workers and businesses in British Columbia, it is more important than ever to deepen strategic ties with international partners to attract investment and support good-paying jobs in the province," Premier David Eby said in a statement. “India is a key market for B.C. with enormous opportunities for trade. This trade mission is about deepening our relationships, supporting good jobs in B.C. and strengthening our position as the economic engine of the new Canadian economy."

Energy, minerals and India strategy

The province is known for its strong natural-resource base and export-oriented economy, with major industries including forestry, mining, natural gas, clean energy, agriculture and technology. British Columbia is also home to Canada’s largest port, the Port of Vancouver, which plays a key role in trade with Asia, including India that is set to become world’s third-largest economy

The province head will highlight opportunities in sustainable forestry, clean energy and responsible mining through new partnerships that British Columbia says are uniquely placed in the province, the statement said.

India is the world’s third-largest energy consumer and has a growing demand for clean technology and clean energy, areas where British Columbia believes it can offer credible solutions. The mission forms part of the Canada and British Columbia's 'Look West: Jobs and Prosperity strategy and aligns with the goal of doubling exports to non-US markets over the next decade, it said.

The province is Canada’s second-largest producer of natural gas and, if considered independently, would rank as the world’s 12th-largest producer, with significant reserves to support future expansion. It also produces, or has the potential to produce, at least 19 critical minerals identified on Canadian and US lists, including copper, nickel, germanium and rare earth elements.

Citing minister Kahlon, the statement said British Columbia has the highest share of exports to India among Canadian provinces and that the trade mission, under the Look West plan, will focus on presenting the province’s capabilities in clean energy, sustainable forestry, responsible mining and clean technology.

“The government’s objective is to attract investment and reduce dependence on the US market through more diversified trade partnerships, which could support employment and economic activity in the province," Kahlon said.

The province launched its broader trade diversification strategy in early 2023 and has since stepped up outreach through missions to Asia and Europe, highlighting opportunities across sectors such as life sciences, technology, agriculture, forestry, ocean science and sustainability.

In 2024, British Columbia-origin exports of goods to India were valued at about $1.3 billion. The province also maintains a network of over 50 trade and investment representatives across 14 key global markets, including offices in Chandigarh, New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Through agencies such as forestry innovation investment, British Columbia has been promoting its wood products in India under the Canadian Wood brand to expand market access and support long-term demand for its key industries.