Amidst chaos, Bitcoin surpasses $28,000 mark, unseen since June

The cryptocurrency surpassed $28,000 for the first time since June 2022, peaking at $28,258 on Sunday.
Bitcoin's price has surged to levels not seen in approximately nine months, buoyed by a combination of factors such as banking sector turbulence, inflation data surpassing expectations, and renewed optimism for a more accommodative Federal Reserve.
Since the beginning of the year, Bitcoin's value has risen by nearly 70%, and other digital assets have followed suit. Ethereum, for example, has risen by approximately 17% since last week's start, while Solana and Cardano, considered "altcoins," have also seen gains.
"The world’s largest digital asset Bitcoin is again gaining momentum with a jump of 22% in just 7 days. BTC broke above $28,000 briefly on Monday as the collapse of US banks like SVB and signature has rekindled the debate on the importance of decentralised finance (DeFi) and digital assets. The FOMC meeting this week will be a major market-moving factor," Shivam Thakral, BuyUcoin CEO, cryptocurrency exchange noted.
Over the past week, the broader markets experienced fluctuations due to a few US lenders' failures, as well as fresh concerns surrounding Credit Suisse Group AG.
However, on Sunday, UBS Group AG agreed to purchase the Swiss bank, which eased some of the concerns.
Despite this, some investors are still urging the Fed to put a hold on interest rate hikes. Nonetheless, midweek data showed that core CPI had increased more than anticipated, highlighting that the battle against inflation is far from over. As a result, it's uncertain how the central bank will respond to these mixed signals at the upcoming Fed meeting.
Despite internal conflicts in the digital asset arena, the token's value continued to climb. This month, USD Coin experienced a temporary loss of its dollar peg, while the US Securities & Exchange Commission has reiterated its stance that many digital assets should be classified as securities. Nonetheless, the token's value remained resilient.
