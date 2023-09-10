Amidst many fault lines, India has pulled off a superb G20 Summit
Summary
- India has at the same time wooed countries in Africa, drawn by yet wary of Chinese overtures backed by truckloads of money, made available, alas, as loans, rather than as grants
The 2023 New Delhi Summit of the G20 has been a splendid success. India demonstrated to visiting heads of state and other dignitaries that the country can organise a global event of such significance with the pomp, ceremony and attention to detail it deserves. But has substance matched style?