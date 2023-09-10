Amidst many fault lines, India has pulled off a superb G20 Summit

The world does not face that kind of a crisis. What it does face is a different, geopolitical crisis, of which Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is one facet, while intensifying American rivalry with China for global hegemony is another. In the face of this crisis, many expected the New Delhi summit to be unable to come up with a joint leaders’ declaration. It is indeed a minor triumph that sustained negotiations by Indian diplomats with the help of those from EU, Brazil and Indonesia managed to come up with language on Ukraine that everyone — including representatives of Russia and China, whose heads of state stayed away — could agree upon, to make the Delhi declaration possible, thus averting the confusion that followed the preceding Bali Summit of G20 in 2022 when the two countries later dissociated from the lines agreed, rendering that joint statement fraught.