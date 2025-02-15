Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani to visit India on February 17-18

Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani will be on visit to India next week.

The Amir will be visiting on February 17 and 18, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials and a business delegation, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

This would be the second visit of the Amir of Qatar to India. Earlier, he visited India on a State Visit in March 2015.

Qatar Amir's schedule — The Amir of the State of Qatar will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on 18 February 2025.

— During his visit, the Amir will hold discussions with the President Droupadi Murmu, who will also host a banquet in his honour.

— The Amir will hold talks with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi covering various aspects of the bilateral relations.

What MEA said — India and Qatar have deep-rooted historical ties of friendship, trust and mutual respect.

— In recent years, the ties between the two countries including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people-to-people ties have continued to strengthen.

— The Indian community residing in Qatar forms the largest expatriate community of Qatar, and is appreciated for its positive contribution in the progress and development of Qatar.

— The visit of His Highness the Amir will provide further momentum to our growing multifaceted partnership.

Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and held a productive review of bilateral cooperation and also discussed recent regional and global developments.

