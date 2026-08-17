Amit Malviya dropped as BJP IT cell chief; Deepak Mhaskey named successor in major reshuffle

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday replaced its national IT cell chief Amit Malviya with Deepak Mhaskey of Chhattisgarh as part of a major organisational reshuffle aimed at strengthening the party's digital and social media operations.

Malviya had headed the BJP's national IT cell for more than a decade and also served as the party's co-incharge for West Bengal, where the BJP registered a landslide victory in the recently held assembly elections.

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The BJP has also revamped its social media team, appointing four new social media coordinators from different states. Priti Gandhi from Maharashtra, Shivanand Dwivedi from Delhi, Alok Bhatt from Uttarakhand and Arun Yadav from Haryana have been appointed to the posts.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What led to Amit Malviya's replacement as BJP IT cell chief? ⌵ Amit Malviya was replaced by Deepak Mhaskey as part of a major organisational reshuffle aimed at strengthening the BJP's digital and social media operations. 2 Who is Deepak Mhaskey and what role has he been appointed to? ⌵ Deepak Mhaskey is the new national IT cell chief of the BJP, succeeding Amit Malviya in a recent organizational reshuffle. 3 How long did Amit Malviya serve as the BJP's national IT cell chief? ⌵ Amit Malviya served as the BJP's national IT cell chief for over a decade before his replacement. 4 Why is the BJP revamping its social media team? ⌵ The BJP is revamping its social media team to enhance its digital and social media operations, coinciding with the broader organizational changes. 5 What other appointments were made during the BJP's recent reshuffle? ⌵ Alongside Deepak Mhaskey, the BJP appointed four new social media coordinators from various states, including Priti Gandhi and Shivanand Dwivedi.

Who is Deepak Mhaskey Mhaskey brings a diverse professional background to the role. He has worked as a chemistry professor and in agriculture and horticulture, besides having experience in electoral data analysis. He has also served on the board of a public-sector company and held a senior position in the Chhattisgarh government.

Anil Baluni will continue as the BJP's Media Convenor.

BJP announces wider organisational changes The IT and social media changes are part of a wider restructuring of the BJP's national organisation.

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The party has appointed 13 national vice presidents, including former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Ram Madhav, Baijayant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Bharti Pawar and Manpreet Singh Badal.

Piyush Goyal has been appointed the BJP's national treasurer, while Tarun Chugh has been given charge of the party's central office.

The BJP has also announced a new team of national general secretaries, with Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Biplab Kumar Deb, Smriti Irani, Satish Poonia, Gajendra Patel, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia among those appointed to the key positions.

BL Santhosh will continue as the BJP's national general secretary (organisation). Shivprakash and Saudan Singh have been appointed national joint general secretaries (organisation).

The appointments mark a significant restructuring of the BJP's national team, including its digital, media and organisational wings.

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Malviya congratulates Mhaskey Malviya, who had led the BJP's IT and social media operations for more than a decade, confirmed the change in a post on X and congratulated Mhaskey and the newly appointed team.

"I wish to particularly congratulate Shri Deepak Mhaskey ji, who will be taking over from me as the head of the BJP's Social Media Department," Malviya said.

"I am confident that under their leadership, the BJP's digital communication will achieve newer milestones and continue to shape India's public discourse with conviction, creativity and clarity," Malviya said.

Malviya also thanked the BJP's social media supporters, describing the network as a community that had remained together through the party's political journey. He said his 11 years at the helm had given him an opportunity to interact with many members of the party's digital support base.

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About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.

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