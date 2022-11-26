Amit Malviya shares 4-second clip of Rahul Gandhi's aarti video, gets trolled

After claiming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi performed aarti in the anti-clockwise direction during his visit to a famous Shiva temple in Madhya Pradesh, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya was trolled on social media.
Malviya shared a 4 -second clip of Gandhi and said that the Congress leader would not be making “a spectacle of himself in public" had he known that “aarti is done clockwise."
“If only “chunavi Hindu" Rahul Gandhi knew that aarti is done clockwise and there is a scientific reason for it (earth moves in clockwise direction and hence environmental frequencies are in sync with movement), he would not be making a spectacle of himself in public like this…" Malviya tweeted.
Social media users didn't like it and pointed out that Rahul Gandhi was indeed performing the aarti in the clockwise direction and it looked anti-clockwise from Malviya's viewpoint.
While another shared a graphic showing ‘clockwise’ and ‘anti-clockwise’ and said, “hope this helps you for future endeavours!"
“My 3.5 years kid knows better," one wrote, “Delete your account and take political sanyas, if you don’t know this, what will you know about governance?"
Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury even shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing an aarti in the same direction as was Rahul Gandhi.
“Why don't you tell the same to Modi?" she wrote.
On the contrary, some users also corrected Malviya on his the Earth's “clockwise" movement claim, saying the direction of rotation as well revolution depends on the imaginary viewpoint. Earth turns counterclockwise when viewed from the northern polar star Polaris.
Union minister Smriti Irani has also been facing flak from opposition leaders for sharing an upside down photo of the former Congress chief.
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, his sister and party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her family members performed 'Ma Narmada' aarti at Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh. The Gandhi siblings held 'diyas' (lamps) while performing aarti along with the priests at Brahmapuri ghat on the banks of the Narmada river, reported Hindustan Times.
