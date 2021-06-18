Amit Mitra urges Centre not to shift PSUs out of Kolkata

In response to Mitra’s earlier appeal regarding SAIL’s raw material division, Dharmendra Pradhan had on Wednesday assured Mitra that there was no question of SAIL’s two steel plants in West Bengal facing any iron ore crisis due to a restructure in the company. Pradhan also assured that that there was no plan to reduce employee strength of the company and that SAIL as a responsible employer would continue to take care of its employees. Pradhan said SAIL’s steel plants in West Bengal are two of the prestigious plants in which SAIL has made large investments.