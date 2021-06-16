NEW DELHI: Amit Mitra, the finance minister of West Bengal, has urged the Centre to not shift the raw materials division (RMD) of state-owned Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) from Kolkata, saying that the move could impact two steel plants in the state and disrupt families of employees.

In a letter to union steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Mitra expressed concern that SAIL's Durgapur and Burnpur plants located in the state will be left with no captive mines and iron ore supplies if the raw materials division is dismantled.

Citing news reports, Mitra said the mines run by the RMD will be entirely allocated to Rourkela and Bokaro steel plants in Odisha and Jharkhand respectively.

“Such allocations would leave Durgapur and Burnpur integrated steel plants of SAIL in the lurch, to procure their raw materials from the open market or remain at the mercy of Rourkela and Bokaro to provide them raw materials, if they so desire," Mitra said in his communication to the Centre. Mint has seen a copy of the letter.

An email sent to SAIL seeking comments remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

The Durgapur Steel Plant is the only producer of forged railway wheels and axles in the country. It has a capacity of 2.2 million tonnes a year. The plant at Burnpur makes a range of products, and in case of some it enjoys market dominance.

Mitra also expressed fear that shifting the SAIL unit from the state may result in job loss of contract employees while permanent employees may face transfers and disruption in families. Mitra has suggested that since the central government is a majority shareholder in SAIL, it could save the “two great iconic and profitable institutions of the Maharatna PSU" at Durgapur and Burnpur.

