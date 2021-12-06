Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Parliament on the firing incident in Nagaland on Monday as demands grow to repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the state.

Amit Shah said the army received information on movement of extremists in Nagaland's Mon, and '21 Para Commando' unit laid ambush in the suspected area. "A vehicle was signalled to stop but it tried to speed away; suspecting extremists in vehicle, it was fired upon."

The home minister further said that six out of the eight people in the vehicle died and was later found to be a case of mistaken identity. Two others who were injured were taken to nearest health centre by Army. After receiving news about the incident, local villagers surrounded the Army unit, set 2 vehicles on fire and attacked them.

As a result, one jawan of the security forces died and many other jawans were injured. Security forces had to resort to firing for self-defence and to disperse crowd. This has caused death of seven more civilians, injuring some others. Local administration and the police tried to bring the situation to normalcy, Amit Shah told Lok Sabha.

Amit Shah further added it has been decided all agencies must ensure such incidents do not happen in future during action against insurgents

An Army unit in Nagaland mistook a group of villagers for insurgents and opened fire, killing 13 civilians in the security operation at an India-Myanmar border district of Mon in the Oting village.

The Army, in a statement, expressed deep regret over the "unfortunate loss of lives" in a counter-insurgency that went awry, and added the incident is being investigated at the highest level as outrage over the killing continued.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday ordered a high-level probe into the killings of civilians.

A day after the incident, the state government on Sunday prohibited all mobile internet, data services, bulk SMS of all providers in the entire area of the Mon district.

Members across the civil society including Parliamentarians and Meghalaya and Nagaland Chief Ministers demanded the government that AFSPA be repelead in the region following the incident.

AFSPA confers special powers on the armed forces in areas deemed as disturbed. The AFSPA is in force in Assam, Nagaland, Manipur (excluding Imphal Municipal Council area), Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang, Longding, Tirap districts and areas falling within the of eight police stations at the Assam border.

