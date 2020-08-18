Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah, who had tested negative for covid-19 last week and was discharged from a private hospital, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Tuesday.

A medical bulletin issued by the premier medical institute said Shah has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for the last three-four days.

“He has tested negative for covid-19. He has been admitted to AIIMS for post COVID care. He is comfortable and continuing his work from hospital," the AIIMS statement said.

Shah on Friday had said he had tested negative for covid-19. Shah was undergoing treatment for the highly infectious disease at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

Taking to Twitter, Shah had said he was discharged from the hospital but will be following home isolation on advice of doctors.

“Today my covid-19 test report has come negative. I thank god. And, I also express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who supported me and my family by wishing me good health. I will be in home isolation for few days on advice of doctors," Shah had tweeted.

The home minister had also thanked the doctors and paramedical staff of Medanta Hospital for treating him and in helping him fight coronavirus.

Shah announced his covid-19 positive status on Twitter on August 2. “After having symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and my report is positive. I am feeling well, but on the advice of doctors, I am getting admitted to the hospital," Shah had tweeted.

“Those who came in touch with me in the last few days, I request them to isolate and get themselves checked," he had said.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated