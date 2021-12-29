GANDHINAGAR : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday cautioned the masses against the rapidly spreading Coronavirus pandemic.

The Union Home Minister said that the spread cannot be curbed until the masses become aware and follow the guidelines issued by the government.

Shah also asked the his his Lok Sabha constituency of Gandhinagar's administration to remain alert about the rising cases of coronavirus.

He also appealed to those in the 15-18 age group to get themselves inoculated at the earliest when their turn begins from 3 January.

"Coronavirus is once again rising after changing form. This time, all of us, be it municipal corporations, municipalities, district panchayats or state governments, will have to remain alert," the Union Home Minister said.

The Union Home minister was addressing a gathering through video conferencing after dedicating and laying foundation stones for various developmental works worth around ₹50 crore.

The cabinet minister assured that the government is taking stock of the situation at various levels through regular meetings with officials from the local administration.

"But until the masses become aware and follow coronavirus guidelines issued by the state government, we will not be able to control its spread. Everybody will have to work together to defeat it. Those whose second dose is due must get it at the earliest," Shah said.

Vaccination is the only way to protect against coronavirus, Shah said, adding that the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured there is proper supply of Covid-19 vaccine doses.

