Ladakh gets 5 new districts: ‘Will now receive focused attention,’ says PM Modi

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the creation of five new districts in Ladakh—Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang—to enhance governance and opportunities for residents.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published26 Aug 2024, 12:19 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir: Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Jammu and Kashmir: Union Home Minister Amit Shah(PTI)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday announced the creation of five new districts within the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh: Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the move aims to improve governance in the region and create more opportunities for the people of Ladakh.

“In pursuit of PM Shri@narendramodi Ji's vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the MHA has decided to create five new districts in the union territory. The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny [sic],” Amit Shah posted on X.

The Home Minister added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “is committed to creating abundant opportunities for the people of Ladakh.”

What Narendra Modi said

PM Modi took to X and posted that the new districts are aimed at improving governance and prosperity and would receive focused attention, he posted.

Also Read | J&K: assembly polls: Ghulam Nabi Azad’s party releases list of 13 candidates

“Creation of five new districts in Ladakh is a step towards better governance and prosperity. Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang will now receive more focused attention, bringing services and opportunities even closer to the people. Congratulations to the people there [sic],” PM Modi posted on X.

Ladakh districts: How many were there

Ladakh currently has only two districts – Leh and Kargil. Both these regions have autonomous district councils that govern them. 

Following the announcement of five new districts, Ladakh will now have seven districts in total: Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Leh, and Kargil.

Also Read | Army personnel in Leh Ladakh holds Tiranga Yatra before Independence Day | WATCH

Until 2019, Ladakh was part of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. In August 2019, the Centre revoked Article 370, removing the state's special status and dividing it into two union territories—Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Ladakh-China border dispute

Ladakh is strategically important for India amid the border disputes with China. Since 1962, there has only been a de facto border between India and China known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC)a notional demarcation that separates the two countries.

In March 2024, around 10,000 people from Ladakh marched to the border along China to showcase how much land has been lost to the neighbouring country.

Also Read | J&K: Farooq Abdullah confirms alliance with Congress on all 90 assembly seats

First Published:26 Aug 2024, 12:19 PM IST
